3 Teens Shot, Wounded In Worcester; Police Asking For Tips

Police were called to the Clarkston Street area to reports of gunshots on Sunday night, April 7, but more emergency calls were placed soon after announcing that multiple people were hurt, Worcester police said.

Officers found two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived just before 9:15 p.m. They provided first aid at the scene, and paramedics rushed them to an area hospital, police said.

Their names and conditions were not released on Monday.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651. Send an anonymous tip by texting 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send it online at worcesterma.gov/police.

