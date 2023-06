First responders were called to the crash in the area of Schofield Avenue near Perryville Road in Dudley around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, Dudley Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found a heavily damaged vehicle with the man inside. He was taken to UMASS Hubbard where he later died from his injuries, police said. His identity was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

