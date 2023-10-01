$1M Lottery Win: Shrewsbury Man Will Happily Give Away Half Of His Payday (After Taxes)

Jeffrey Shigley claimed the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamonds and Dollars” $5 scratch-off game.

Shigley and his brother made promises to one another years ago that if one of them won the lottery, they would split the prize. When Shigley won the money, he collected the check with his sister-in-law Linda to honor that promise.

Shigley took the lump sum payment of $650,000 before cash rather than the annuity.

He bought the ticket at Star Liquors, 507 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, where he asked the clerk to pick any $5 ticket for him. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for that choice.

