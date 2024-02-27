$1M Lottery Payday: Milford Man Lands Win While On 'Honey Do' Errand

Joshua Chunis, of Milford, landed the seven-figure win playing the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 scratch-off game. He bought the ticket when he stopped to get gas in his wife's car.

Chunis chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He plans to use the money to make home improvements.

Chunis bought the ticket at Sunoco A Plus at 527 SW Cutoff in Worcester. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.