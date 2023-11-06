19-Year-Old Busted After He's Caught Running From Worcester Shooting: Police

Christian Tian-Salvador, 19, was arrested after police were dispatched to that area around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, after officers received a Shotspotter alert, Worcester police said.

A responding officer saw him running up a flight of stairs to a nearby home when police arrived at the scene, police said.

Officers also found evidence that shots had been fired and a loaded handgun in a common area of the apartment.

Tian-Salvador was arrested after officers spoke with witnesses.

He is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.