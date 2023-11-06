Overcast 50°

SHARE

19-Year-Old Busted After He's Caught Running From Worcester Shooting: Police

A teenager has been charged after police say he fired a gun on Birch Street in Worcester and ran away. 

<p>Worcester Police</p>

Worcester Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

Christian Tian-Salvador, 19, was arrested after police were dispatched to that area around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, after officers received a Shotspotter alert, Worcester police said. 

A responding officer saw him running up a flight of stairs to a nearby home when police arrived at the scene, police said.

Officers also found evidence that shots had been fired and a loaded handgun in a common area of the apartment.

Tian-Salvador was arrested after officers spoke with witnesses.

He is charged with:

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE