What would have been a $40,000 win turned into a $120,000 win after the 3X multiplier ball was drawn. Hall said he always chose to pay the extra $1 for the multiplier because if he was going to win, he wanted to "win big."

Hall said his lucky numbers are an assortment of birthdays and random numbers.

Hall bought his ticket at Charlie’s at 5 Meadow Road in Spencer. The store will receive a $1,200 bonus for the sale.

