100-Year-Old Grafton Home Features Original Finishes: See Inside

The Worcester County home, located at 57 North Street in Grafton, was put up for sale at the beginning of February 2024 with a price tag of a cool $2 million.

With seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across four full floors, the 6,229-square-foot colonial revival home combines modern and classic tastes.

Sitting on six acres and protected by stone walls, the 1920s house was given a $1.5 million update, though the listing says it retains “beautifully preserved and architecturally correct period detail” with the millwork encasing every arched doorway.

Outside the building, the grounds include a heated in-ground pool, a tennis court, and over four acres of lawn.

In case there aren’t enough rooms for visiting guests, the three-car heated garage has a full apartment attached.

The house is conveniently located across the street from North Street Elementary School and is less than a mile away from both Grafton Middle School and Grafton High School.

