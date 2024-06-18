Williamtown Man With History Of Sharing Explicit Messages With Children Gets 5 Years In Prison

Tom Nelson, 38, of Williamstown, pleaded guilty to posing/exhibiting a child in the nude, posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors — his second offense, the Berkshire County. District Attorney said.

The prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence for the three charges, but the judge sentenced him to 5 years behind bars.

Berkshire County DA Timothy J. Shugrue called Nelson a "child predator." In 2018, Nelson admitted to "extremely explicit" messages to a then 12-year-old girl, reports said.

“My Office requested 10 years in state prison because the Defendant used specific, predatory tactics to obtain graphic sexual content from an 11-year old along with having a proven record of prior child sexual abuse," Shugrue said. "With just two years between his first assault and second, it is clear that there is a pattern of targeted behavior. Children are among our most vulnerable population, and we must do everything in our power to protect them.”

Nelson must attend counseling once he is released from prison.

