Wanted Kidnapper Nabbed On Speeding Charge In Berkshire County: Police

Arthur Jones III was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 6, following a routine traffic stop in Hinsdale, Hinsdale police said.

The officer pulled Jones over for speeding just after 4 p.m. and realized he had an active warrant for his arrest, authorities said. The vehicle was also unregistered and had incorrect registration plates.

Jones was convicted in 2014 of kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing his boss at the Springs Econo Lodge and Resort in New Ashford. According to a report at the time, Jones tied up the 61-year-old man using an extension cord, held him hostage, and beat him for two days.

The then 45-year-old stole the man's ATM card and $187, the report said. He used the money to buy crack. The victim eventually wriggled free from his restraints and called police.

Jones was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, the report said. It's unclear when he was released on parole.

Hinsdale police took Jones to the Berkshire County House of Correction, where he was awaiting transfer to another facility.

