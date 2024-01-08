After going through various renovations and ownership, the 9,556-square-foot property is now up for sale at $5.5 million.

Frederick Frelinghuysen, the former US senator and secretary of state to President Chester Arthur, first lived at 2 Kemble St. in Lenox after building it in 1881.

Frelinghuysen would hold lavish parties at the luxury estate, with the former president among his many guests, according to Boston.com.

The Kemble was turned into a dorm for the Lenox School for Boys in the 1940s, and then it started inviting guests as an inn in 1993. Sarah Morgan, J.P. Morgan’s sister, also lived there for a while.

With expansive living spaces, a well-equipped kitchen, a mahogany bar, and 13 bedrooms with fireplaces, the Kemble is a dream destination to invite more than 20 of your friends and family members for a retreat or rent it as a wedding venue.

The luxury home also renovated its 13 full bathrooms and one half bathroom, and now offers steam showers and jetted tubs.

“The bathtub is to die for and the amenities are outstanding,” a Yelp reviewer who stayed at the Kemble overnight. “Also, the restaurant in the building is exemplary. Seriously, if you want a fabulous night away from the town (I'm from the Boston area) take the time to come out and enjoy.”

The Kemble is currently listed by Stone House Properties on Zillow.

