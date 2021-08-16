Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Western Mass, Police Say

A woman was found stabbed to death when police responded to a call for an injured person in Western Massachusetts.

It happened in Springfield around 8:55 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, on Baldwin Street, said authorities.

Arriving officers found the woman with several stab wounds and began first aid on her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder Unit are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

