Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Pole In Western Mass, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver was hospitalized overnight after losing control and crashing into a telephone pole in Western Massachusetts, police said.

First responders in Hampshire County, in Northampton, responded to Florence Road near Old Wilson Road when a neighbor in the area reported a loud crash, followed by a woman crying and yelling for help shortly after midnight on Friday, May 21.

Police said that upon arrival, they found that a driver had driven off the roadway and struck a telephone pole, which had snapped in half. However, despite airbags going off in the vehicle and live wires in the area, the driver could not initially be located.

According to police, a second neighbor near the crash site flagged down first responders to help locate the driver, who was on their property. She was treated and transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash led to a closure of Florence Road at Old Wilson Road through the night and into Friday morning to replace the telephone pole.

The 22-year-old driver from Florence, whose name has not been released, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. No arraignment date was announced by police.

