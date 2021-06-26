Western Mass Man Who Was Stabbed Refusing To Cooperate With Investigators, Police Say

Police in Western Massachusetts are asking the public for help after a man was stabbed, but is allegedly refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Police in Holyoke were notified of the stabbing around 1:40 p.m., Saturday, June 19, when they received a call from the Holyoke Medical Center to report a man that had been stabbed had shown up at the hospital.

Reportedly the stabbing occurred in the area of Gilman Street, Captain Matthew Moriarty said.

Holyoke Police officers arrived at the hospital and spoke with the victim. The victim had suffered a stab wound to his upper torso, but when officers began to ask questions, he refused to cooperate, Moriarty said.

Holyoke detectives were called in to investigate and the victim was still refusing to cooperate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.

