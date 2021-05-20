Western Mass Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting At Two Women, Police Say

A Western Mass man has been apprehended after allegedly shooting at two women and for having more than 54 grams of crack cocaine.

Daquan Johnson, age 25, of Springfield, was arrested on Wednesday, May 19 by Springfield Police after they responded to a Shot Spotter activation, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the department.

The incident began around 2:15 p.m. when officers responded to the area of Alsace Street where they located 14 shell casings, Walsh said.

Investigators learned that two women were being shot at and Johnson was identified as a suspect, he added.

Witnesses told officers that Johnson was still inside a some on Alsace. Officers searched one home but didn't find Johnson.

They then searched a neighboring home where Johnson was found in the laundry room and arrested.

The investigation revealed that Johnson was standing next to his car when he began shooting at two women he knew. They were not struck and were able to get away, Walsh said.

During a search, officers also found 54 grams of crack cocaine inside Johnson's car.

He was charged with:

Attempted murder

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Cocaine trafficking

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.