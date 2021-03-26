Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Western Mass Man Charged For Using Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicles, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Darrell Cowlan
Darrell Cowlan Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A 24-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly using stolen credit cards taken from vehicles during burglaries in Western Massachusetts.

Darrell Cowlan, of Springfield, was arrested on Monday, March 22, by Springfield Police Officers near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Bryant Street, said the Springfield Police.

Cowlan was arrested after detectives assigned to the auto theft and housebreak units under the direction of Captain Trent Duda had been investigating several car breaks in the Forest Park neighborhood, police said.

In several incidents, credit cards were stolen from the cars and were used or were attempted to be used shortly after. 

Detectives were able to identify Cowlan as the suspect using or attempting to use these stolen credit cards in five different incidents at three different locations, police said.

Cowlan was recently released from jail after serving a sentence for breaking and entering into a vehicle. 

Detectives previously charged Cowlan with nine-car breaks-in in the early spring of 2020.

Cowlan was charged with:

  • Credit card fraud
  • Attempt to commit a crime
  • Receiving a stolen credit card
  • Four counts of credit card fraud under $1200 
  • Three counts of larceny under $1200
  • Two counts of receiving a lost credit card

