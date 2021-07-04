Western Mass Mall Victim Of 'Swatting' Bomb Threat By Email

A Western Massachusetts mall was the victim of a "swatting" event when its opening was delayed after receiving a bomb threat by email.

The incident took place around 8:50 a.m., Thursday, July 1, when the Holyoke Police Department was contacted by the Holyoke Mall security manager regarding an email that contained a bomb threat against the mall, said Capt. Matthew Moriarty.

Holyoke officers responded along with detectives. The decision to delay the mall’s opening was made to properly assess the email, Moriarty said.

State Police were called to assist with the investigation.

The state police bomb squad responded to check the property, without any result.

"At this time it appears the mall is a victim of a “swatting” event," Moriarty said.

