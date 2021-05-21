Western Mass Duo Nabbed With Large-Capacity Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Two Western Mass men were busted with guns and drugs during a routine traffic stop by the Massachusetts State Police.

Joel Rodriguez, age 22, and George Black, age 24, both of Springfield, were arrested on Saturday, May 8, after being stopped just before 11 a.m. on Route 91 in Northampton, by Trooper Jeremy Burns, for having dark tinted windows, and a tinted registration plate cover that made the vehicle’s plate unreadable.

When Burns made contact with the two men, he noticed that neither was wearing a seatbelt and confirmed that the windows were darker than the 35 percent limit allowed in the state.

Burns then returned to his cruiser to run the information provided by the two men. It was discovered that the vehicle did not have a valid inspection sticker and that neither man had a valid driver's license.

Burns removed Rodriguez from the vehicle and allowed him to use his phone in an attempt to contact a properly licensed operator to take control of the vehicle. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

He then removed Black from the passenger seat and began an inventory of the vehicle’s contents prior to the tow. As Burns noted the contents of the vehicle, in the rear seat he discovered brass knuckles, a Glock magazine with 9 live rounds of hollow-point ammunition, a large quantity of marijuana, and a grey electronic scale, state police said.

Neither man possessed a license to carry a firearm. At this time, Burns radioed for backup and then placed the men in handcuffs in the rear of the two police cruisers.

The two Troopers initiated a search of the vehicle and discovered, under the driver’s seat, a .357 Glock handgun with a round in the chamber. Inside the magazine well was a 22 round extended magazine, state police said.

Both men were then arrested.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm;

Carrying a firearm;

Possession of ammunition without an FID card;

Carrying a dangerous weapon (Brass Knuckles);

Possession of a large capacity feeding device;

Improper storage of a firearm;

Possession to distribute marijuana;

Number plate violation;

Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license ;

No inspection sticker;

Window tint Under 35% transmission; and

Fail to wear a seatbelt.

Black was charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm;

Carrying a firearm;

Possession of ammunition without an FID card;

Carrying a dangerous weapon (Brass Knuckles);

Possession of a large capacity feeding device;

Improper storage of a firearm;

Possession to distribute marijuana; and

Failure to wear a seatbelt.

