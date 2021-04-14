Video: Wanted CT Man, Brother Can't Outrun Massachusetts State Police

Following a police pursuit on Route 84, two brothers were nabbed in the end by the Massachusetts State Police aircrew.

The incident began just before noon on Tuesday, April 13 in Worcester County, when Trooper Brian Gervais, assigned to the state police Sturbridge unit, was observing traffic on Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge when he spotted a black Acura sedan with no front license plate, state police said.

Gervais entered traffic and proceeded to catch up to the vehicle. As they approached Exit 3 the Acura made erratic lane changes, cutting off other motorists, and exited Route 84.

Gervais followed the vehicle and saw it make an illegal U-turn to again enter Route 84 eastbound. He immediately activated his cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The Acura refused to stop at which point Gervais notified all area cruisers and stations that he was in pursuit of the vehicle.

During the pursuit, Gervais observed the two front-seat occupants switch places while the vehicle was moving. A short time later the pursuit was called off with a follow-up investigation in an attempt to identify the occupants.

The State Police Air Wing was monitoring communications and advised they had a visual of the vehicle.

While Air 5 was observing the Acura from a distance the operator continued to disobey traffic laws with no cruisers in pursuit.

However, the vehicle eventually stopped and all parties exited surrendering to the Air Wing.

Multiple cruisers arrived on the scene and quickly took two of the vehicle’s occupants into custody.

A third occupant was released from the scene without charges.

Those arrested included Oscar Santiago, 25, of Hartford Connecticut, and Omar Santiago, 25, of New Britain, Connecticut.

They were transported to the Sturbridge Barracks and were booked on the following charges.

Oscar Santiago was charged with:

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle;

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash;

Failure to stop for police;

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;

Attaching plates wrong motor vehicle plates;

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle;

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle;

Speeding;

Breakdown lane violation;

Marked lanes violation;

Fail to signal;

License plate violation;

Improper turn; and

Passing violation.

Omar Santiago was charged with:

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle;

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash;

Failure to stop for police;

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;

Attaching plates wrong motor vehicle plates;

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle;

Speeding;

Breakdown lane violation;

Marked lanes violation;

Fail to signal;

License plate violation;

Improper turn; and

Passing violation.

