Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Victim Not Cooperating After Stabbing In Western Mass, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area where the man was found.
The area where the man was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who was found walking down a Massachusetts street bleeding is not cooperating with police after they discovered he was stabbed.

The man was found by Northampton Police around 1 p.m., Friday, April 30 he officers responded to the area of 386 Pleasant St., for a report of a male walking down the street bleeding, said the Northampton Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the man and observed his injuries to be consistent with multiple knife wounds, police said.

 Officers secured the location and attempted to locate a suspect in the house. 

"However, at this time the victim is not cooperating," police said.

The victim was transported to Bay State Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by Northampton Fire Rescue. 

The investigation is ongoing and there is no active threat to the community.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.