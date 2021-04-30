Victim Not Cooperating After Stabbing In Western Mass, Police Say

A man who was found walking down a Massachusetts street bleeding is not cooperating with police after they discovered he was stabbed.

The man was found by Northampton Police around 1 p.m., Friday, April 30 he officers responded to the area of 386 Pleasant St., for a report of a male walking down the street bleeding, said the Northampton Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the man and observed his injuries to be consistent with multiple knife wounds, police said.

Officers secured the location and attempted to locate a suspect in the house.

"However, at this time the victim is not cooperating," police said.

The victim was transported to Bay State Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by Northampton Fire Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no active threat to the community.

