Two Killed In Wrong-Way Driver Crash On I-91 In Western Mass

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a wrong-way driver crash that killed two.
Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on on a busy stretch of I-91.

The crash took place in Western Massachusetts around 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, in Hampden County when a Subaru with one occupant, traveling the wrong way on I-91 in Holyoke in the area of the 13.8-mile marker, was involved in a crash with another vehicle, said the Massachusetts State Police.

Both drivers were determined to be dead at the scene; the passenger of the second vehicle is in critical condition after being removed from the vehicle with hydraulic tools, state police said.

The facts and circumstances of the crash, including what caused the Subaru to drive the wrong way, are under investigation.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

Troopers from multiple barracks in the area are on scene with MassDOT and Holyoke Police and Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

