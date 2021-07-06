Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: 39-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Western Mass Crash
Police & Fire

Suspects Nabbed After Armed Robbery, Crashing Into Police Cruisers In Western Mass

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Multiple suspects were arrested in Western Massachusetts after crashing into a police cruiser.
Multiple suspects were arrested in Western Massachusetts after crashing into a police cruiser. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Multiple suspects were apprehended in Western Massachusetts following an armed robbery at an AT&T store, police said.

The West Springfield Police Department received a report of an armed robbery from the AT&T store on Riverdale Street at 4:52 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

According to police, a patrol officer and narcotics detectives spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to conduct a stop, but the vehicle sped off and a pursuit began southbound on Riverdale Street.

The pursuit ended at the Route 5 rotary in Agawam after the suspect crashed into multiple police cruisers.

Police said that four suspects were quickly arrested at the scene by West Springfield, Agawam, and State Police, with a fifth attempting to flee on foot before being taken into custody.

One suspect was hospitalized with a laceration and an officer was treated following the incident.

Multiple weapons and other evidence related to the crime was seized during the investigation, the department noted.

Police said the multi-agency investigation is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for any updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.