Suspects Nabbed After Armed Robbery, Crashing Into Police Cruisers In Western Mass

Multiple suspects were apprehended in Western Massachusetts following an armed robbery at an AT&T store, police said.

The West Springfield Police Department received a report of an armed robbery from the AT&T store on Riverdale Street at 4:52 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

According to police, a patrol officer and narcotics detectives spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to conduct a stop, but the vehicle sped off and a pursuit began southbound on Riverdale Street.

The pursuit ended at the Route 5 rotary in Agawam after the suspect crashed into multiple police cruisers.

Police said that four suspects were quickly arrested at the scene by West Springfield, Agawam, and State Police, with a fifth attempting to flee on foot before being taken into custody.

One suspect was hospitalized with a laceration and an officer was treated following the incident.

Multiple weapons and other evidence related to the crime was seized during the investigation, the department noted.

Police said the multi-agency investigation is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for any updates.

