Suspect Nabbed For Cocaine Trafficking, Unlawful Weapons Possession After Raids In Western Mass

An extensive investigation into drug distribution in Western Massachusetts led to the arrest of a Springfield man and the seizure of multiple illegal firearms, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, David Burris was arrested in Springfield and charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses following a lengthy investigation into drug distribution in the area.

Burris was charged with:

Trafficking more than 36 grams of cocaine;

Two counts of possession of a firearm without an FID card;

Possession of ammunition without an FID card;

Possession of a large capacity firearm;

Improper storage of a firearm;

Possession of a class B drug (cocaine).

Gulluni said that Burris was the subject of a drug distribution investigation that was launched by the West Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.

This week, the multi-agency investigation - led by the West Springfield Police, who were accompanied by the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau - executed multiple warrants on Burris’ properties and vehicles.

Gulluni said that the warrants were issued and executed following a months-long investigation into Burris’ drug distribution in Western Massachusetts.

At the time he was taken into custody, Burris was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine, and $4,284 in cash.

According to Gulluni, the warrants led to the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, $767 in cash, and drug paraphernalia used in the production and packaging of illegal narcotics from his Baldwin Street home in West Springfield.

At his Collins Street residence in Springfield, officers located:

KAHR PM .40-caliber handgun;

Taurus Millennium G2 handgun;

48 grams of cocaine;

93 various size rounds of ammunition and magazines;

Drug paraphernalia used in the packaging and production of illegal narcotics.

Burris was arraigned this week in Springfield District Court. No return court date has been announced by the DA’s office.

“I thank the West Springfield Police Department for its leadership and hard work,” Gulluni said in a statement following the arrest. “Ultimately, the collaboration led to a dangerous person being taken off the streets, which makes Westside and the whole region safer.”

