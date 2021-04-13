Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled For Massachusetts

State Police have announced they will hold sobriety checkpoints in central Massachusetts in an effort to remove drunk or impaired drivers from the roadway.

The checkpoint, sponsored by the state's Highway Safety Division, will be held in Worcester County on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, throughout the county, said the Massachusetts State Police.

State police said the purpose of the checkpoints is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness of the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.

The checkpoints will occur during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

