Sleeping Driver Nabbed With Gun, Cocaine In Western Mass, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping at an intersection with his car running with a handgun and cocaine inside.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, police in Hampden County received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Fargo and Almira Streets in Springfield, said Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 23-year-old Apolinar Garcia of Springfield sleeping in the driver seat.

The officers attempting to wake up Garcia could see a loaded magazine on the floor, Walsh said.

Once awake, a search of the vehicle also turned up a bag of cocaine and a gun, he added.

Garcia was arrested and charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a Class B drug

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.