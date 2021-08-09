Contact Us
Police & Fire

Sleeping Driver Nabbed With Gun, Cocaine In Western Mass, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Apolinar Garcia
Apolinar Garcia Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping at an intersection with his car running with a handgun and cocaine inside.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9,  police in Hampden County received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Fargo and Almira Streets in Springfield, said Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 23-year-old Apolinar Garcia of Springfield sleeping in the driver seat.

The officers attempting to wake up Garcia could see a loaded magazine on the floor, Walsh said.

Once awake, a search of the vehicle also turned up a bag of cocaine and a gun, he added.

Garcia was arrested and charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession of a Class B drug

