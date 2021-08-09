Sleeping Driver Nabbed With Gun, Cocaine In Western Mass, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping at an intersection with his car running with a handgun and cocaine inside.
Around 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, police in Hampden County received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Fargo and Almira Streets in Springfield, said Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 23-year-old Apolinar Garcia of Springfield sleeping in the driver seat.
The officers attempting to wake up Garcia could see a loaded magazine on the floor, Walsh said.
Once awake, a search of the vehicle also turned up a bag of cocaine and a gun, he added.
Garcia was arrested and charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Possession of a Class B drug
