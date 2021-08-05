Rollover Crash In Western Mass Crash Traps Two Inside, Officials Say

A serious rollover crash in Western Massachusetts sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Franklin County on Wheeler Avenue in Orange, said the Orange Fire-Rescue Department.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree and then rolled over, with two people trapped inside the vehicle, officials said.

Crews went to work to stabilize the vehicle and used the jaws of life to extricate the occupants.

Both were taken to Athol Hospital for treatment.

