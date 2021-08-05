Contact Us
Rollover Crash In Western Mass Crash Traps Two Inside, Officials Say

Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle after it hit a tree and rolled over, trapping them inside. Photo Credit: Bryan Favreau

A serious rollover crash in Western Massachusetts sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Franklin County on Wheeler Avenue in Orange, said the Orange Fire-Rescue Department.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree and then rolled over, with two people trapped inside the vehicle, officials said.

Crews went to work to stabilize the vehicle and used the jaws of life to extricate the occupants. 

Both were taken to Athol Hospital for treatment.

