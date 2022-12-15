Porn Swap With 11-year-old Lands North Adams Man In Handcuffs: Feds

A North Adams who drove more than an hour for sex with an 11-year-old was instead met with a team of police officers with a pair of handcuffs that were just his size, federal authorities said.

James Macko, 23, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 9, in Albany, New York, and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor, the US Attorney for New York said.

Investigators allege that Macko began a weeks-long text relationship with what he believed was an 11-year-old child starting on Nov. 16, federal officials said. He sent the person pornography and arranged to drive to Albany to meet up at the Natural Bridge State Park for sex, officials said. The "child" he was speaking with was an undercover agent posing as a minor.

Macko faces a minimum of 10 years behind bars and up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of parole if convicted, according to sentencing guidelines.

