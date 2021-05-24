Police Seek ID Of Suspect In Larceny At Restaurant In Western Mass

Know her?

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts have released a video of a woman who is wanted after being caught on camera stealing from a popular restaurant in Hampden County.

The Wilbraham Police Department released a video on Sunday, May 23 of a woman who is wanted in connection to the theft of several items at the Blue Elephant Restaurant.

In the video, the woman can be seen looking around before brazenly walking off with items from the restaurant.

Items taken from the restaurant include pots and a water fountain, among other things.

Video of the suspect from the Wilbraham Police Department can be seen here.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or larcenies has been asked to contact Wilbraham Police Officer Tom Korzec or the Department’s Detective Bureau by calling (413) 596-3837.

