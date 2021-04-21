Police Rescue Baby Not Breathing In Western Mass

Three Western Massachusetts police officers helped save a 3-month-old baby's life after he stopped breathing.

The incident took place around 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, in Springfield.

Springfield Police officers Francisco Luna, Josue Cruz, and Luis Delgado responded to a home in the Mason Square neighborhood for a report of a baby boy not breathing.

When officers arrived they were led upstairs to where the baby’s mother was performing CPR.

When officers arrived the infant was motionless and his skin appeared to be blue in color. Officers quickly took over life-saving measures, performing CPR and providing oxygen, Springfield Police said.

After about five minutes the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own.

“These officers did an amazing job. Officers are trained in so many different areas and life-saving techniques are one of them," said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. "When a baby is in distress that can be one of the most difficult calls officers ever respond to but to know that the baby is on the road to recovery and these officers helped prevent a tragedy, I am just so proud of them."

The mother and baby were transported to Baystate’s Pediatric Unit for further medical treatment.

During a follow-up, the mother informed the officers the baby was doing well.

