Police In Investigating Fatal Shooting In Western Mass, DA Says

Police in Western Massachusetts are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead.

The Holyoke Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area of Walnut Street on Sunday, Aug. 8, around 9:30 p.m., said Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

When emergency response personnel arrived officers found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Miguel Sanchez, of Holyoke, was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Leydon said.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney's office.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance if they were in the area of Walnut Street on Sunday around 9:20 p.m. and may have witnessed anything that may be useful to investigators.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993 or the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6900

