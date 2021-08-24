Contact Us
Police ID Victims In Western Mass Triple-Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

Massachusetts State Police have identified three people killed in a wrong-way crash in Western Mass.
The victims of a triple-fatal wrong-way crash on Route 91 have been identified by Massachusetts State Police.

The victims of the crash which took place in Hampden County have been identified as Judith Keating, age 65, and Michelle Swaller, age 65,  both of Milford, Connecticut, and Wallace Sherman Jr. of Gloversville of Fulton County in upstate New York, state police said.

The crash took place around 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, when a Subaru with only the driver inside was traveling the wrong way on I-91 in Holyoke hit another vehicle head-on, state police said. 

The second vehicle, registered in Connecticut, carried two people. 

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene; the passenger of the second vehicle died at the hospital.

The facts of the crash, including what caused the Subaru to drive the wrong way, are under investigation, state police said.

Troopers from multiple barracks in the area responded to the scene with MassDOT and Holyoke Police and Fire.

