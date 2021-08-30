Contact Us
Breaking News: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region Ahead Of Cold Front
Police & Fire

Police Ask Public's Help In Locating Western Mass Larceny Suspect

This man was caught on a doorbell camera video released by the Wilbraham Police Department.
This man was caught on a doorbell camera video released by the Wilbraham Police Department. Photo Credit: Wilbraham Police Department

A suspect is at large after being caught on camera stealing a kayak in Western Massachusetts, police said.

The Wilbraham Police Department released photos and videos of a suspect who is wanted for larceny that happened early on Sunday, Aug. 29.

According to Wilbraham Police investigators, a suspect who was described as being a white male in his 50s was caught on a doorbell video at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday morning at a residence on Dalton Street driving a U-Haul pick up truck.

Police believe the suspect was involved in stealing a 12-foot orange and yellow tandem kayak.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the stolen kayak has been asked to contact investigators at the Wilbraham Police Department at (413) 596-3837.

