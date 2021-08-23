Contact Us
Passenger Killed In Western Mass Crash

Kathy Reakes
One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Hampden County.
One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Hampden County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

The crash took place around 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, in Hampden County, at 177 Chapin Street in Ludlow, said Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas.

During the crash, which involved two Subarus, a passenger in one of the vehicles was trapped and had to be extracted using the jaws of life, police said.

Additional passengers and drivers were also injured, all were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. 

The passenger, a male, was then transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the chief said.

A section of Chapin Street remains closed as state police, as well as Ludlow Police, investigate.

"A very diligent investigation is being carried out due to the loss of a life," Valadas said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family."

