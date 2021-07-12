Contact Us
Passenger Killed In Deadly Western Mass Crash Identified

Kathy Reakes
The Agawam Police Department has identified a man who was killed during a two-vehicle crash.
The Agawam Police Department has identified a man who was killed during a two-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Agawam Police Department

Officials have identified the passenger who died in a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts last week.

According to Lt. Dan Bonafilia of the Agawam Police Department, 36-year-old Matthew Coach, of Westfield, was killed during the crash which took place on Tuesday, July 6.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the operator of one motor vehicle crossed over the center double yellow line while driving north on North Westfield Street, said Bonafilia.

The operator then struck a vehicle traveling southbound. The two occupants of the vehicle that crossed the centerline were transported to a local hospital where the Coach was pronounced dead, Bonafilia said.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the vehicle that was struck was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

