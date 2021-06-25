One Killed In Two-Vehicle Western Mass Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

It happened at approximately 1 a.m. Friday, June 25 in Hampden County, on Route 291 eastbound at the 5.0-mile marker in Chicopee.

State Police troopers arrived on the scene where they found a person involved in the crash with serious life-threatening injuries and began CPR, and subsequently utilized an AED.

The person, who is yet to be identified, was determined to be dead at the scene, according to state police.

The conditions of any other parties involved in the crash are unknown at this time, state police said.

The crash remains actively under investigation by:

Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section,

Hampden County State Police Detective Unit,

State Police Crime Scene Services Section,

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Troopers were assisted on the scene with traffic control by MassDOT.

The right lane of the highway was closed for the duration of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

