Police & Fire

One Injured In Western Mass Crash, Second Motorist At Scene Charged With Impaired Driving

Zak Failla
One was injured in a crash in Warwick. Photo Credit: Warwick Fire Department
One motorist was hospitalized after losing control and crashing in Western Massachusetts, and a second driver was charged for alleged impaired driving after being turned away from the crash scene and getting stuck, police said.

First responders in Franklin County responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash late on Sunday, Aug. 15 on Orange Road in Warwick, where a driver suffered injuries after losing control, leaving the roadway, and striking a tree.

Crews from the Warwick Fire Department and paramedics from the Orange Fire Rescue EMS assisted the driver, stabilizing him and securing the scene before being transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

According to police, during the investigation into the initial crash, another vehicle approached the location and was turned back by first responders as the road was closed.

It is alleged that as the second driver was attempting to turn around, he backed down an embankment in the area of the original crash scene and became stuck. Attempts by him to free the vehicle were unsuccessful, and it was determined that he was allegedly intoxicated.

The second driver, whose name has not been released, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol (third offense), child endangerment, failure to remain within a marked lane, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police noted that the cause of the original single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

