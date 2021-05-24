One Hospitalized After Western Mass Motorcycle Crash

A biker was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Western Massachusetts over the weekend, police announced.

Officers in Hampden County from the Chicopee Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 near the area of the Chicopee Moose Lodge and the Uneco Manufacturing Inc., where there was a report of a biker with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

It is unclear what led to the crash, which remains under investigation. The incident led to a temporary closure of Fuller Road on Saturday night.

