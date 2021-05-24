Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

One Hospitalized After Western Mass Motorcycle Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Chicopee responded to a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Police in Chicopee responded to a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department

A biker was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Western Massachusetts over the weekend, police announced.

Officers in Hampden County from the Chicopee Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 near the area of the Chicopee Moose Lodge and the Uneco Manufacturing Inc., where there was a report of a biker with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

It is unclear what led to the crash, which remains under investigation. The incident led to a temporary closure of Fuller Road on Saturday night. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.