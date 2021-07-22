One Arrested, Search For Second Suspect Continues Following Western Mass Crash

Police are on the hunt in Western Massachusetts for a suspect after a vehicle failed to stop for police before crashing.

The incident took place in Franklin County at around 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, when Ashfield Police attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Route 116 and Cummington Road, State Police said.

Both suspects in the vehicle fled into the woods after the crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One man was arrested on Route 9 in Goshen around 6 p.m. by state police near the crash site.

State police air support, as well as K-9 dogs, were used in the search, which had to be called off due to weather conditions.

The second suspect remained at large Wednesday night.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.