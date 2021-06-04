Officer Dies Trying To Rescue 14-Year-Old Who Also Drowned In Massachusetts Pond

A police officer drowned after going into a pond in Massachusetts to try to rescue a teenage boy who also died.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 in the pond at Green Hill Park in Worcester.

The officer who died has been identified as five-year department member Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, age 38, Worcester Police said at a news conference Friday.

He was located by divers at 2:28 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Four other officers also entered the water along with three other divers. Two other teenage boys were saved.

The identity of the 14-year-old who also drowned has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

