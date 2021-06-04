Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Officer Dies Trying To Rescue 14-Year-Old Who Also Drowned In Massachusetts Pond

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Green Hill Pond in Worcester.
Green Hill Pond in Worcester. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A police officer drowned after going into a pond in Massachusetts to try to rescue a teenage boy who also died.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 in the pond at Green Hill Park in Worcester.

The officer who died has been identified as five-year department member Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, age 38, Worcester Police said at a news conference Friday.

He was located by divers at 2:28 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Four other officers also entered the water along with three other divers. Two other teenage boys were saved.

The identity of the 14-year-old who also drowned has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.