New K-9 Officer Helps Police Nab Suspect In Break-In At Western Mass McDonald's

A police canine in Western Massachusetts made his first assist over the holiday weekend as he helped track down a suspect who broke into a Mcdonald's restaurant and attempted to flee, officials announced.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department responded to McDonald's on the 700 block of Main Street at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, where there was a report of a break-in.

Police said that the initial investigation into the break-in determined that a man - later identified as Springfield resident Jose Robles - broke the glass in the front of the building and stole several items.

During a canvas of the area, officers located Robles on Girard Avenue, who took off on foot out of sight of investigators, leaving behind some of his belongings.

Following the initial pursuit, the Springfield Police Department K-9 team of officer Tommy Horne and his partner Alcatraz was called in to track Robles, who was traced to a parked car on Marion Street.

According to police, Robles was found under the car at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, making it Alcatraz’s first assist since joining the force as one of the department’s newest canines.

Robles, 47, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a building at nighttime and larceny from a building. No return court date has been announced.

