Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Massachusetts Residents Who Have Been Vaccinated, Other New Data
Police & Fire

New K-9 Officer Helps Police Nab Suspect In Break-In At Western Mass McDonald's

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Springfield Police Officer Tommy Horne and his K9 partner Alcatraz made the arrest.
Springfield Police Officer Tommy Horne and his K9 partner Alcatraz made the arrest. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A police canine in Western Massachusetts made his first assist over the holiday weekend as he helped track down a suspect who broke into a Mcdonald's restaurant and attempted to flee, officials announced.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department responded to McDonald's on the 700 block of Main Street at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, where there was a report of a break-in.

Police said that the initial investigation into the break-in determined that a man - later identified as Springfield resident Jose Robles - broke the glass in the front of the building and stole several items.

During a canvas of the area, officers located Robles on Girard Avenue, who took off on foot out of sight of investigators, leaving behind some of his belongings.

Following the initial pursuit, the Springfield Police Department K-9 team of officer Tommy Horne and his partner Alcatraz was called in to track Robles, who was traced to a parked car on Marion Street.

According to police, Robles was found under the car at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, making it Alcatraz’s first assist since joining the force as one of the department’s newest canines.

Robles, 47, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a building at nighttime and larceny from a building. No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.