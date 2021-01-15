Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves The Berkshires, MA
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves The Berkshires, MA

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Missing Teen Comments On His Own 'Missing Child' Facebook Post

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Shaun Cheltowski Photo Credit: North Adams PD
Cristina Cassidy Photo Credit: North Adams PD

One of two missing Berkshires teens seems to have popped up on the North Adams Police Department’s Facebook feed.

A Facebook account for Shaun Chelstowski, who police said was missing on Wednesday, Jan. 13, posted to the police department’s social media page on Thursday, Jan. 14, around 4 p.m.

Cheltowski, 17, appears to have left two short comments on his own Missing Child post on the North Adams Police Facebook page. In the posts, he alludes to an allegedly volatile confrontation with his mother.

Cheltowski is one of two missing teens for whom the North Adams Police said they are searching.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, North Adams Police said they are also searching for Cristina Cassidy, 17. Cassidy went missing on Nov. 26, 2020. She is 5’6,” about 145 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light-brown skin tone.

Police said they are attempting to check Cassidy’s “well being.”

Both Cheltowski and Cassidy are still considered missing.

Anyone with information about either Cassidy or Chelstowski is asked to contact the North Adams Police at (413) 664-4945, ext. 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.