Missing Teen Comments On His Own 'Missing Child' Facebook Post

One of two missing Berkshires teens seems to have popped up on the North Adams Police Department’s Facebook feed.

A Facebook account for Shaun Chelstowski, who police said was missing on Wednesday, Jan. 13, posted to the police department’s social media page on Thursday, Jan. 14, around 4 p.m.

Cheltowski, 17, appears to have left two short comments on his own Missing Child post on the North Adams Police Facebook page. In the posts, he alludes to an allegedly volatile confrontation with his mother.

Cheltowski is one of two missing teens for whom the North Adams Police said they are searching.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, North Adams Police said they are also searching for Cristina Cassidy, 17. Cassidy went missing on Nov. 26, 2020. She is 5’6,” about 145 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light-brown skin tone.

Police said they are attempting to check Cassidy’s “well being.”

Both Cheltowski and Cassidy are still considered missing.

Anyone with information about either Cassidy or Chelstowski is asked to contact the North Adams Police at (413) 664-4945, ext. 1.

