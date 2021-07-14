Missing New Hampshire Man Could Be In Western Mass, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing New Hampshire man who may be in Western Massachusetts.

According to the Hinsdale Police in New Hampshire, Michael Aldieri, age 43, has been missing since around 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.

He is described as being about 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, said Chief Charles Rataj.

He was last seen walking around the downtown Hinsdale area just before 3 a.m. and possibly crossed into Vermont or Massachusetts.

Have you seen missing Michael Aldieri? Hindsdale Police Department

"Officers have been searching areas all over Hinsdale, the Hinsdale Air Force flew a drone on Tuesday, checking a possible location and we are following up leads on places he may have gone or people he may know," Rataj said.

The chief said Aldieri does not venture out from home often so his being missing is highly suspect.

He is not a "woodsy" person and likely would have stuck to the pavement.

"We searched Hinsdale again for him this morning (Wednesday, July 14), at first light with no luck and we have asked for help from Vermont law enforcement," the chief added.

At this point he could either be in Hinsdale or even further out into Vermont or Massachusetts, Rataj said.

If you see him please call 603-336-7766.

