Massachusetts State Police Add Homicide Suspect To Most Wanted List

The Massachusetts State Police added a homicide suspect to its list of Most Wanted fugitives.

Jeffery A. Beltre-Rojas is wanted for the 2020 shooting of Luis Tiro-Romero inside a Worcester residence at 6 Mount Pleasant St. Tiro-Romero died as a result of injuries from the shooting in early 2021.

Beltre-Rojas, age 27, is 5-foot-7, about 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a mole on his left check and multiple tattoos on his neck and arms, including the image of a pair of lips on the left side of his neck. He is believed to be actively avoiding apprehension and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Late in the afternoon of July 9, 2020, Worcester Police Officers responding to the shooting located Tiro-Romero in a hallway. He had been shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He died in January 2021 from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The investigation by Worcester Police detectives identified Beltre-Rojas as a suspect, and a warrant charging him – initially — with armed assault with intent to murder and related crimes was obtained. Officers began searching for Beltre-Rojas.

After the victim’s death, the charges against Beltre-Rojas were upgraded to murder. Two co-defendants are already in custody.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section is working with Worcester Police to locate Beltre-Rojas and take him into custody. Anyone who sees him, or has knowledge of his whereabouts, is asked to call the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section immediately at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or to call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.