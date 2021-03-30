Man Who Allegedly Drove Nearly 100 MPH In Connecticut Charged With Assault

A Connecticut man who allegedly drove nearly 100 miles per hour recklessly on a roadway near the Connecticut/Massachusetts border known to be a problem area for speeding was charged with assault after critically injuring another driver, police said.

Officers in Hartford County from the Enfield Police Department launched an investigation on Sept. 18, 2020, into a motor vehicle crash on Depot Hill Road in Enfield that left one with serious injuries.

It is alleged that a vehicle being driven by East Windsor, Connecticut resident Alan Jackmauh, who was 57 at the time of the crash, struck the passenger side bumper of a car being driven by area resident Marc Curto, age 46, forcing it to rollover.

As a result of the crash, Curto received serious injuries and was hospitalized for treatment of various injuries.

Police said that the investigation determined that Jackmauh was driving at 96 mph in the 45 mph zone five seconds before he impacted Curto’s vehicle.

The investigation led to a warrant for Jackmauh’s arrest, and he was taken into custody at Enfield Police Headquarters on Monday, March 29.

Jackmauh was charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane, and failure to wear a seatbelt. Following his arrest, Jackmauh is being held in lieu of $40,000 cash bond. No return court date has been announced.

