Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Western Mass

A driver was pronounced dead in Western Massachusetts overnight after crashing into a tree, police announced.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Boston Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, when a single-car crash was reported, a spokesman said.

The driver was still moving forward when he struck a tree and came to a rest. Following the crash, he was treated at the scene for his injuries and transported to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that the preliminary investigation determined that the crash may have been caused by a medical emergency. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.