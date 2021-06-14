Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead Inside Western Mass Store From Gunshot Wound, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man was found dead inside a Western Mass convenience store from a gunshot wound.
A man was found dead inside a Western Mass convenience store from a gunshot wound. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Western Mass are asking the public for help after a man was found dead inside a convenience store from a gunshot wound.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 14, at the One-Stop Plaza in the 400 block of Central Street in Springfield, said Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Unit at  413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip. 

