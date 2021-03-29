Man Found Dead In Car After Two-Vehicle Crash In Western Mass

A man was found shot inside a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

The man was found when officers responded to the accident scene around 9 p.m., Saturday, March 27, in the 100 block of Shawmut St., in Springfield, said Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

When officers arrived on the scene they found one of the drivers, an adult male, was unresponsive and had been shot, Walsh said.

Officers immediately began to administer first aid and the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died, Walsh said.

The Springfield Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.

Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

