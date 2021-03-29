Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Strong Gusty Winds Down Tree Limbs, Cause Scattered Power Outages In Western Mass
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead In Car After Two-Vehicle Crash In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the two-vehicle crash in which a man was found shot.
The area of the two-vehicle crash in which a man was found shot. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was found shot inside a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

The man was found when officers responded to the accident scene around 9 p.m., Saturday, March 27, in the 100 block of Shawmut St., in Springfield, said Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

When officers arrived on the scene they found one of the drivers, an adult male, was unresponsive and had been shot, Walsh said.

Officers immediately began to administer first aid and the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died, Walsh said.

The Springfield Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. 

 Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.