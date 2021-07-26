Man Allegedly Fired Shots After Neighbors Lit Sparklers In Western Mass

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly firing a shot after several people were setting off sparklers in their driveway.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 10 p.m., Saturday, July 24, when Springfield officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Following an investigation, police found that several people were lighting sparklers in a driveway when neighbors shouted to get the sparklers away from their cars, said Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

Moments later, a shot was allegedly fired from a second-floor window on Cambridge Street, where officers later found a shell casing,

Police arrested Jovanni Peralta, age 30, of Springfield and charged him with:

Carrying a firearm without an LTC

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Improper storage of a firearm

Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

