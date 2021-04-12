Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Know Them? Police Ask Public's Help Locating Suspects In Larcenies At Western Mass Stores

Zak Failla
The Chicopee Police Department released surveillance photos of suspects who allegedly stole from several Western Massachusetts stores. Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department
Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair implicated in a series of robberies in the area.

An alert was issued by the Chicopee Police Department following a reported recent shoplifting incident at Walmart on Memorial Drive.

Police said that the pair (pictured above) stole several items in Walmart before leaving the store without attempting to pay. Investigators noted that the pair is also suspected to be involved in multiple larcenies at other stores in the surrounding area.

After leaving Walmart, the pair could be seen leaving in a blue Acura sedan.

According to police, one of the female suspects has a tattoo on the left side of her neck and another near her left shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or shoplifting incidents has been asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau by calling (413) 594-1740.

