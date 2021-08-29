Know Him? Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At Stop & Run In Western Mass

Police are seeking the public's help to identify a person involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in the region.

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 13 at a Stop & Run in Massachusetts, located in Hampden County, on Montgomery Street in Chicopee. (See images above.)

If you have any information, contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

