Know Him? Police Seek Help In Locating Western Mass Armed Robbery Suspect

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for an armed robbery at an area dollar store.

The Springfield Police Department received a report of a robbery at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 from the Family Dollar location on state street.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery and he took off with several items before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as being approximately 5-foot-19 weighing 220 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing jeans, white sneakers, a gray sweatshirt, and a black mask.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (413) 787-6355 or submitting an anonymous tip by texting “CRIMES” to 274637.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.