The Berkshires Daily Voice
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Police & Fire

Know Him? Police Seek Help In Locating Western Mass Armed Robbery Suspect

Zak Failla
The Springfield Police Department is seeking your help to identify this suspect from an armed robbery.
The Springfield Police Department is seeking your help to identify this suspect from an armed robbery. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for an armed robbery at an area dollar store.

The Springfield Police Department received a report of a robbery at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 from the Family Dollar location on state street.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery and he took off with several items before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as being approximately 5-foot-19 weighing 220 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing jeans, white sneakers, a gray sweatshirt, and a black mask.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (413) 787-6355 or submitting an anonymous tip by texting “CRIMES” to 274637.

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

